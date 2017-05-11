New England Patriots NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Andrew Gachkar and Christine Michael Visit the Patriots

The New England Patriots are already the overwhelming favorites in the National Football League (NFL), but they are still looking for ways to improve their roster.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Art N.)Top view of the Gillette Stadium.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots hosted former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Andrew Gachkar on Tuesday. Meanwhile, ESPN's Field Yates also reported that free agent running back Christine Michael was in town as well for a visit.

Gachkar was the Los Angeles (formerly San Diego) Chargers' seventh-round pick back in 2011. After playing four seasons with the Chargers, he signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract with the Cowboys and he was used primarily as a backup linebacker and a special teamer. He could fill the role left behind by special team mainstay Barkevious Mingo if he signs with the Patriots.

Michael was released by the Green Bay Packers earlier this month after they drafted three running backs. He's a good football player, but the Patriots don't really need to add more depth at the position right now since they already have Mike Gillislee, Rex Burkhead, James White, Dion Lewis and Brandon Bolden on their roster.

It's a real head-scratcher. However, Bleacher Report's Tim Daniels thinks Michael may have a chance to compete against Bolden for the short-yardage back role. Of course, the Patriots may just be doing their due diligence with the running back.

"Because the Patriots are so deep at the running back position, Michael's visit could be little more than a fact-finding mission for Bill Belichick and his staff. They are continuously bringing free agents in to update their information should they run into a situation where they find themselves in need," Comcast SportsNet New England's Phil Perry said in his report.

"If the Patriots do end up striking a deal with Michael, he'd provide more competition at a spot where there will already be a battle for playing time," he continued.