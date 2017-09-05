New England Patriots NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Anquan Boldin Interested in Joining the Patriots

(Photo: Reuters/Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports) Anquan Boldin (80) with the Detroit Lions in 2017.

Last month, Anquan Boldin surprised a lot of people when he decided to hang up his cleats less than two weeks after signing a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. But the veteran wide receiver may not be ready to call it a career just yet.

According to the Boston Globe's Ben Volin, there was mutual interest between Boldin and the New England Patriots earlier this offseason before he decided to join the Bills, and he said Boldin "remains intrigued" by the possibility of suiting up for the Patriots.

Well, this report could not have come at a better time for the Patriots because slot receiver Julian Edelman's done for the season after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. However, Volin also pointed out that a move is highly unlikely since Boldin is on the Bills' reserve/retired list.

Buffalo will have to release him first before the Patriots can sign him, and if they are unwilling to cut him, New England will have to acquire him via a trade. The Bills obviously don't want to help their division rivals, so that's an unlikely outcome as well.

ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio has also reported that the Patriots have not expressed interest in Boldin after Edelman's injury. The veteran wide receiver would have been an interesting replacement for Edelman, but the Patriots already have depth at receiver and they just acquired Phillip Dorsett from the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

"Edelman is a one-of-a-kind player, but the Patriots were already loaded across the board at receiver. If there was one season Brady could survive without his security blanket, it would be this one," Jordy McElroy said in his column for FanRag Sports.

"Boldin would be a nice addition to the roster but not a necessary one. Unless the Bills are suddenly feeling generous enough to just hand him to the Patriots, this is one of those scenarios that should remain in the pipe dream category," he added.