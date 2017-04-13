LeGarrette Blount Has an 'Offer on the Table' From the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have found themselves well positioned to make another run at a Super Bowl. They made a couple of huge moves this offseason by acquiring Stephon Gilmore and Brandin Cooks, and with Dont'a Hightower back, they are reminding the rest of the league that they are the team to beat again next season.

(Photo: Reuters/Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount celebrates with fans in the stands after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Patriots still have a gaping hole at running back, though. They re-signed Brandon Bolden last week, and another familiar face might end up rejoining the team as well.

According to CSN New England's Mike Giardi, the Patriots have "an offer on the table" for LeGarrette Blount and the team is interested in bringing him back for another season. Blount has yet to put pen to paper, but Giardi said the running back is also interested in returning.

Right now, Blount is holding out for a better deal and he has publicly stated that he wants the Patriots to pay up if they want him to return. Unfortunately, his salary expectations are definitely not in line with that of the team and a lot of pundits believe the Patriots are unwilling to give him what he wants.

"What he's most likely looking for is more guaranteed money after a season in which he rushed for 18 touchdowns," ESPN's Mike Reiss said in his report.

"The sides obviously haven't reached a compromise in that area, and my sense is that the Patriots won't be budging much off where they are, even if Blount ultimately gets a better offer elsewhere. With that, they assume the risk of losing Blount, who hasn't decisively been connected to any other club," he continued.

Blount is an obvious fit with the Patriots and people already know what he can do. He led the league in rushing touchdowns last season and the Patriots would love to bring him back in the fold. But is he willing to take less to stay in New England?