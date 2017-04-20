New England Patriots NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Malcolm Butler Signs Tender, Can Now Be Traded

Malcolm Butler is back with the New England Patriots. The question is, for how long?

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall)Malcolm Butler with the New England Patriots in 2015.

The Patriots have announced that the cornerback has signed his $3.91 million restricted free agent tender. This means the team can finally move him this offseason if they choose to do so. Now, all eyes are on the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints wanted him as part of the deal that sent Brandin Cooks to the Patriots last month, but New England couldn't include him in the package because he has yet to sign his tender at that time. The Saints continued to court him since then and he has even visited their facility days after the Cooks trade was completed. However, he left New Orleans without signing an offer sheet.

ESPN's Field Yates said a trade is certainly still on the table, so expect the Saints to make a move soon.

Butler is not exactly on the best of terms with the Patriots right now. He wanted to secure a long-term deal this offseason, but instead of giving him what he wants, the Patriots decided to give Stephon Gilmore a huge contract. That didn't sit well with Butler.

Of course, Butler can't really do anything if the Patriots decide to keep him this season. Several pundits have already pointed out that this is the smart thing to do.

"Now that I have Malcolm Butler on a steal of a deal, a bargain-basement $3.91 million deal for next year, I'm going to keep him. I'm going to max my chances. I'm going to say, 'Hey, I don't care how disgruntled you are, Malcolm. Why don't you show me and show the league for the next year just how great you can be. Play for a contract,'" Skip Bayless said on FOX Sport's "Undisputed."

Butler may have signed his tender, but CSNNE's Mike Giardi said he isn't planning to join the team's voluntary offseason workouts.