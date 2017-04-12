New England Patriots NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Marshawn Lynch Expresses Interest in Joining the Patriots

There has been a lot of talk about Marshawn Lynch potentially coming out of retirement to play for his hometown team, the Oakland Raiders. He visited the Raiders last week, but he may have a backup plan as well if things didn't work out and he may end up making his comeback elsewhere.

The Boston Herald's Jeff Howe has reported that Lynch has privately expressed interest in joining the New England Patriots if he fails to complete a deal with the Raiders.

"I'd characterize it as a long shot. But it's a sentiment that Marshawn Lynch has privately expressed. And I said yesterday that it was privately, because it's not something he has brought to the Patriots or a public negotiating stance or anything like that. It's just something that he's clearly interested in entertaining, if it gets to that," Howe said on CBS' "Toucher and Rich."

"[The Patriots] could bring in Lynch and still retain Malcolm Butler. They have the cap space to do whatever they want," he continued.

Of course, this could be some ploy to pressure the Raiders to pay up, but the Patriots do need to fill the hole at running back.

The Patriots just re-signed Brandon Bolden recently and they also have Rex Burkhead, Dion Lewis, James White, D.J. Foster and James Develin on their roster. However, they need a running back that can be as efficient and productive as LeGarrette Blount. Does Lynch still have it in him after sitting out an entire season?

Blount is obviously the better fit and the Patriots want to bring him back if he lowers his asking price, but Lynch may be an option as well. The problem is, he probably won't come cheap either.

According to CSNNE's Mike Giardi, the Patriots have not even considered acquiring Lynch, so he will probably sign with the Raiders if he comes back.