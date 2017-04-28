New England Patriots NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Patriots Express Interest in Brandon Fusco and Dan Skuta

While the rest of the league were busy making moves on the first day of the draft, the New England Patriots decided not to trade back into the first round. Well, the trade rumors surrounding backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo should quiet down a bit unless a team suddenly decides to offer them a couple of future high picks. But for now, it's back to business for the Patriots as they continue to look for ways to improve their impressive roster.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Joe Bielawa)Brandon Fusco with the Minnesota Vikings in 2012.

ESPN's Adam Caplan has reported that former Minnesota Vikings guard/center Brandon Fusco was in town on Wednesday, and ESPN's Field Yates said the team met with former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dan Skuta as well.

The Patriots' interest in Fusco is a little surprising since the team doesn't necessarily have to add more depth to their interior offensive line. Not when they have all those players on their practice squad who are vying for Tre' Jackson's roster spot. However, he does have more experience than anyone else at the guard/center positions. He may be an option if the others fail to impress.

Meanwhile, the Patriots already have a solid linebacker crops with Dont'a Hightower, Rob Ninkovich, Elandon Roberts, Kyle Van Noy, Shea McClellin, Jonathan Freeny and Trevor Bates on the roster. But they could use an experienced linebacker like Skuta.

Fusco and Skuta are definitely good options if the Patriots want to add experienced players at those positions.

"If both are inked to a deal with the defending champions, then they would offer solid depth on a team deep at most positions. With the Patriots having to wait until pick number 72 to make their first selection in this weekend's draft, they need to continue to scour the free-agent crop to fill in some depth on the roster. Under-the-radar free-agent signings such as these are the ones that help win championships as football is the ultimate team-game," Cover32's Ian Glendon said in his report.