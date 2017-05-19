New England Patriots NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Patriots Express Interest in Wide Receiver Andrew Hawkins

It's been a busy week for former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Andrew Hawkins.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Erik Drost)Andrew Hawkins with the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

He earned a master's degree in sports management from Columbia earlier this week and according to ESPN's Field Yates, Hawkins also worked out for the New England Patriots on Wednesday.

Hawkins will have a hard time making the final 53-man roster, though, since the Patriots are loaded at the position with Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, Danny Amendola, Austin Carr and Devin Lucien.

Hawkins' career numbers aren't exactly that impressive. In 74 games, he had nine touchdowns and he has caught 209 passes for 2,419 yards. However, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick knows how to bring out the best in each player, so maybe he can find a role for Hawkins.

"The Patriots have had no trouble molding average receivers into playmakers under Bill Belichick's watch. How much room left in the cupboard remains to be seen, however," FanRag Sports' Alex Kolodziej said in his report.

Well, at least Hawkins should have no trouble landing another job if he fails to make the roster. After all, he just graduated with a 4.0 GPA from an Ivy League school like Columbia. He would make a good front office executive someday.

"I want to be a general manager," Hawkins said, according to the New York Daily News.

"I didn't necessarily go to Columbia to be a general manager — I think it helps that, and I think it helps in the attractiveness of me going to the front office, but I think I could have done that without going to Columbia — if anything I came here to learn the other sides of the business," he continued.

Meanwhile, the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson has also reported that Reggie Digg was also in town working out with the Patriots on Wednesday. Wilson went undrafted last year and he was with the Washington Redskins.