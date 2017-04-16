Quarterback Prospect Nathan Peterman to Work Out With New England Patriots

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Thalan)

The New England Patriots just made a move that would surely make observers raise their eyebrows.

According to Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, the Patriots are among teams working out with former Pittsburgh quarterback Nathan Peterman.

This is a curious move because the Patriots already have two backup quarterbacks in Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett. Well, looks like the Garoppolo-to-Browns trade rumors are going to heat up once again.

"Peterman has a lot of similarities to Garoppolo, and if the Patriots were to draft Peterman, it could be an indication that they're not quite as opposed to trading Garoppolo as they've let on," ProFootballTalk's Michael David Smith said in his report.

Peterman is practically a clone of Garoppolo. They are both 6-foot-2 and 226 pounds, and they also share some similar qualities.

Of course, it's quite possible that the Patriots are simply doing their due diligence and they just want to see what Peterman can do. According to FanRag Sports' Jordy McElroy, the Patriots may even be scouting a potential future opponent.

"This is probably a case of the Patriots head coach Bill Belichick bringing in a player and evaluating potentially a future opponent. It makes sense considering their AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills, are one of the teams listed on Peterman's itinerary for pre-draft visits," McElroy said in his report.

That may sound like a sneaky move, but Belichick will definitely do something like that if it will give them a leg up on the competition.

Aside from the Patriots and Bills, Wilson said the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans have also expressed interest in Peterman.

Meanwhile, a lot of observers have also pointed out that the Patriots used to have four quarterbacks on their roster back in 2000 when Drew Bledsoe started ahead of Tom Brady, John Friesz and Michael Bishop.