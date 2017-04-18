New England Patriots NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team May Move on From LeGarrette Blount If He Doesn't Re-Sign Soon

Right now, LeGarrette Blount is playing the waiting game with the New England Patriots. The team definitely wants to bring him back and they already have a deal on the table for him. Unfortunately, the running back wants to hold out and see if they will increase the initial offer.

(Photo: Reuters/Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount moves against a pile of Pittsburgh Steelers defenders.

Blount obviously wants to get what he thinks he deserves and he has refused to sign the Patriots' current offer. Well, his tenure in New England may come to an end if he waits too long to re-sign with the Patriots because they are getting tired of waiting.

ESPN's Mike Reiss has reported that the Patriots may decide to pull the offer and move on from him if he doesn't sign soon.

"The Patriots have recently taken a closer look at other options, such as Adrian Peterson (Vikings), Mike Gillislee (Bills) and Damien Williams (Dolphins). This year's running back class in the draft is also considered strong," Reiss said in his report.

"The bottom line: If I'm Blount, and the ultimate goal is to return to New England, I'd be careful of waiting too long to re-sign because the door might soon be closed entirely. The Patriots would like Blount back, but I don't sense that they feel they need him back," he continued.

Blount played great with the Patriots last season, but the Patriots don't really need him right now. They can always add another running back via the open market or the draft if they want.

Of course, they don't necessarily have to do that since they've already bolstered their depth at the position by signing Rex Burkhead this offseason. They also brought back Brandon Bolden for another year to join Burkhead, Dion Lewis and James White at running back.

The Patriots would love to bring Blount back for another Super Bowl run, but they're not going to panic if he doesn't return because they have other options.