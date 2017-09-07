New England Patriots NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Works Out Five Free Agents

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Art N.) Top view of the Gillette Stadium.

The 2017 regular season is about to start in a few days' time, but it seems that the New England Patriots are still doing their due diligent in the free agent market.

ESPN's Mike Reiss has reported that the Patriots have brought in cornerbacks Cody Riggs, Jarrell Carter, Jamal Wiltz and Channing Stripling for workouts on Tuesday. Tight end Alex Ellis also worked out for the Patriots along with the four cornerbacks. The five free agents were released by their former teams last week.

New England don't have a cornerback on their practice squad at the moment, so adding one would make sense.

Since teams had to trim their rosters down from 90 to the league-mandated 53-player limit last Saturday, the Patriots had to release Kenny Moore and the Indianapolis Colts claimed him off waivers. Furthermore, undrafted rookie cornerback D.J. Killings was placed on the injured reserve list after he passed through waivers unclaimed, and the team has decided not to bring back William Likely.

Riggs is an interesting target because he has already appeared in 14 games for the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He has recorded 14 tackles, two passes defended and one forced fumble during his short tenure with the Titans.

Former Trinity International cornerback Carter was signed by the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent this offseason, but he failed to make the cut last weekend. Wiltz also went undrafted out of Iowa State, and he was released by the Philadelphia Eagles last Saturday. Former Michigan standout Stribling is an undrafted rookie as well, and he was cut by the Cleveland Browns last week.

Meanwhile, Ellis has appeared in six games for the Jacksonville Jaguars and he caught three passes for 11 yards last season. The second-year tight end was waived by the Jaguars last Saturday.