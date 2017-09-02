New England Patriots NFL Trade, Roster Rumors: Cornerback Cyrus Jones Out of Season with Torn ACL, Partially Torn Meniscus

(PHOTO: Wikimedia Commons/Thalan) Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots.

The injury bug has hit a lot of teams in the past few weeks and the New England Patriots are no exception.

The defending Super Bowl champions already had to make do without starting wide receiver Julian Edelman next season after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in his right knee last week, but now NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that cornerback Cyrus Jones will be joining Edelman on the injured reserve list after he suffered a torn ACL and a partially torn meniscus during the Patriots' preseason finale against the New York Giants.

Jones' right knee seems to have buckled without contact in the second quarter of the game and he was tended to by Patriots medical personnel before he headed to the locker room. He would not return to the game.

The Patriots' were already expecting the worst even before he underwent an MRI exam, and now it's confirmed that he's going to miss the entire 2017 season.

With Edelman and Jones both out of action, wide receiver Danny Amendola may have to assume the top punt returner role since he's by far the most experienced returner on the roster. However, several observers have noted that the Patriots may not want him to participate on special teams since they want to make sure he's healthy come playoff time.

"Danny Amendola is the returner on the Patriots roster with the most experience in the punt game, but the Patriots have been judicious in how they've used Amendola in the hopes of keeping him healthy for the stretch run. Would the coaching staff feel comfortable running Amendola out as their primary returner for Week 1? Or will they hope to land someone from another roster with some experience as a punt returner?" Phil Perry said in his column for CSN New England.

Aside from Amendola, Brandin Cooks has some punt return experience as well and he may be an option if the Patriots decide not to acquire a more experienced punt returner.