New England Patriots NFL Trade Rumors 2017: Malcolm Butler 'Badly' Wanted to Be Traded to New Orleans

Everything is back to normal. After missing the first two sessions, Malcolm Butler finally participated in the New England Patriots' voluntary offseason workout program at Gillette Stadium last week, and it seems he is now fully committed to the team. But is he happy with his situation?

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall)Malcolm Butler with the New England Patriots in 2015.

According to CSNNE's Mike Giardi, Butler really wanted the Patriots to trade him to the New Orleans Saints.

"He wanted to be traded. He knew what the money was in New Orleans. So when we talk about him, 'Oh he's happy. It's nice that he's joined his teammates again.' He had no other choice," Giardi said on CSNNE's "Early Edition."

"He wanted New Orleans. He wanted them badly. They couldn't work out a deal. So what's he supposed to do now? Sit at home? No, you suck it up. You have to turn yourself back into a Patriot at least for a year, and hope," he continued.

Unfortunately, Butler couldn't really do anything about it since he signed his restricted free agent tender. The Patriots control his rights now and they really don't have to move him. Sure, he can sulk and complain, but that's not the smart thing to do. Nobody wants a troublemaker on their team. The Saints definitely don't need someone like that.

Butler's obviously not happy with the Patriots. He thinks he deserves to be paid more than the $3.91 million he will get this season and his relationship with the team turned from bad to worse after they gave Stephon Gilmore a five-year, $65 million contract.

Butler's not going to get paid that much this season, but he may get the contract he desires if he concentrates on doing his best for the team. After all, the Patriots still have a Super Bowl title to defend next season and Butler will be playing a vital role in the secondary.