New England Patriots Trade and Roster Rumors: Will Jimmy Garoppolo Sign a Contract Extension?

The New England Patriots are stacked. Bill Belichick has managed to put together a team that's going to be the envy of the rest of the league, and once again, they are going to be the favorites to win the Super Bowl next season.

(Photo: Reuters/Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during Super Bowl LI Opening Night at Minute Maid Park, Jan. 30, 2017.

In fact, the Patriots are so loaded in every position that one of the most sought-after players this offseason is stuck playing backup even though he's entering his fourth season in the league.

Jimmy Garoppolo was at the center of a lot of trade rumors in the past few months, but the Patriots have deemed him "untouchable" early on and they never seriously considered trading him when other teams came knocking before the draft.

He's in the final year of his current contract and a lot of people have assumed that he probably can't wait to get an opportunity to start elsewhere. However, the quarterback recently said that he's open to signing an extension with the Patriots.

"I'll entertain any possibility. I'm not really thinking about it too much right now. There's just so much going on with OTAs and training camp right around the corner. That's where my focus is. We'll cross that bridge when we get there, I guess," Garoppolo said on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

Garoppolo has been very patient so far, but he obviously wants to play. After all, nobody wants to sit on the bench and wait for their name to be called.

Right now, he seems content with his current situation.

"I'm glad to be here," Garoppolo said, via ESPN. "Very fortunate situation to come into a place, get drafted here. There are good people all around the building, from the support staff to the lunch ladies and everything. It's everybody," he continued.

Garoppolo is saying all the right things, but they will have to find a way to keep him when his contract expires. Will he sign an extension with the Patriots? A lot of observers think it's unlikely, but they can always hope.