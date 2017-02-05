New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons Live Stream (Start Time, Preview): Watch Super Bowl 51 Football 2017 Online

The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons will fight in Super Bowl 2017 on Sunday night, and even though the Patriots will be favorites for Super Bowl 51, the Falcons are surging and have exceeding many people's early season expectations, and they will believe they have every chance to upset Tom Brady and New England.

Today's Super Bowl 2017 between the Falcons and Patriots has a scheduled start time of 6.30 p.m. ET and takes place from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The game can be watched on TV on the Fox network, or online through free live stream (details below).

(Photo: Reuters) Tom Brady of the New England Patriots is shown in this file photo.

Falcons' quarterback has every chance to become the NFL's MVP, and over his last six games he has thrown 18 touchdowns with not a single interception thrown into the mix. He has turned the Atlanta team into the league's top offense, and if he can maintain that form for one more game, the Falcons will have a great chance at winning it all here today.

The New England Patriots are vying for their fifth title in nine appearances at the Super Bowl, where as the Falcons are still looking for their first ever Super Bowl championship in their franchise history.

The closest the Falcons have come before is in 1998, when Matt Ryan was a young teenager, and they won the NFC before losing out in Super Bowl XXXII.

REUTERS Matt Ryan of the Falcons shown here throwing a pass.

This year they will be hoping Matt Ryan can lead them to glory. For the neutrals the prospect of a Tom Brady vs Matt Ryan shoot out is a mouthwatering thought, and that's exactly the treat we're in for today.

Brady has done well historically against the Falcons, and has posted a quarterback rating of 115.7 against them through his career. Over that period he has nine touchdowns and just the one solitary interception.

But the Patriots will not be relying solely on their offensive talisman, as they boast the league's top defensive unit, and that bodes well for them as historically in Super Bowls when the league's top offense and defenses meet together, it is the defense that has come out on top more often than not.

Since the NFL and AFL merger in 1970 there has only been five occasions when the league's top ranked offenses and defenses have come together in the Super Bowl, and through those games, the defense has won four of the five.

However, the Falcons will not be looking at historical stats at all. They no doubt will feel good and have sky high confidence following their recent run of victories, and they will just be focusing on doing what they've been doing through the past few months.

Atlanta are averaging 302.22 yards per game on passing, where as the Patriots have given up an average of just 239.06 yards per game. Whichever comes out on top today is likely to win Super Bowl 51.

