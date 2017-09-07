New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs Live Stream: Watch NFL Thursday Night Football 2017 Online

NFL Thursday Night Football is back tonight with the NFL 2017 season opener between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game has a scheduled start time of 8.30 p.m. ET and takes place from the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The game can be watched on TV on the NBC network, or online through live stream (details below).

The football season has finally arrived, and things get started in Week 1 with this showdown between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs.

(Photo: Reuters) Tom Brady of the New England Patriots is shown in this file photo.

The Patriots will be looking to become the first team to win back to back Super Bowls following their win last season. They were in fact the last team to accomplish such a feat with their championship wins in 2003 and 2004.

That means they will want to get the season off to a good start and get confidence up. However, the Chiefs will be having other plans and they will want to throw a spanner in the works of those plans from the start.

But the Patriots will be difficult to stop. They have Tom Brady back for another season as their starting quarterback, and even though he is now 40 years old no one is seriously questioning his abilities following his 5th Super Bowl victory last season.

The Patriots not only have Brady, but also have the mastermind behind everything in Bill Belichick as their head coach for another season. He too is on 5 Super Bowl wins, and is arguably one of the greatest coaches in the history of the NFL. He has simply said it will be "business as usual" this season; which should be enough to put fear into opposing teams after New England have won the Championship twice in the past three seasons.

Belichick has spent the offseason going about improving his roster, and has added Dwayne Allen to the tight end core. No doubt that move was sparked by Rob Gronkowski's problems staying healthy, and he will now have Allen to support should those issues continue.

New England also added two wide receivers in Dorsett and Cooks, both of whom are extremely fast, and should they click with Tom Brady they could cause all sorts of problems for opposition teams this season.

The Patriots have also installed new running back Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead to their roster, meaning that even though they are without Julien Edelman this season, they still have a very strong offense that could take them all the way.

Some have labeled the Patriots as a "19-0 team" for this season, however, whether they can reach such heights remains to be seen, but we should get a good look at things through tonight's game against the Chiefs.

