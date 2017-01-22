New England Patriots vs Pittsburgh Steelers Live Stream Free (Start Time): Watch NFL Playoffs 2017 AFC Conference Championship Football Online

The New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers will go head to head in their massive AFC Conference Championship Game as the two teams fight it out for a place in Super Bowl 2017.

Today's big game has a scheduled start time of 6.40 p.m. ET and takes place from the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The game can be watched on TV on the CBS network or online through free live stream (details below).

(Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports / REUTERS) Patriots QB Tom Brady is seen in this file photo.

These two teams have met 29 times in their all time series, including the postseason, and there is barely anything between the teams, with the Steelers leading things 15-14. However, in Playoffs football it is the Patriots who are on top, winning three of their four postseason encounters.

Both teams are in excellent form coming into the AFC Championship Game, with the Steelers entering the game on the back of none straight wins, where as the Patriots are on an eight game win streak. But things must end for one of the teams here at Foxborough tonight.

If the Patriots are to win through to the Super Bowl, they will need to find a way to stop the Steelers rush offense. To stop Pittsburgh on the rush, that of course means finding a way to keep running back Le'Veon Bell quiet - something easier said than done!

Over Bell's last eight games he has been immense, piling on 1,172 yards, which is an average of 146.5 yards per game.

If anyone can stop Bell and the Steelers on rush, then maybe it is the Patriots though, as they boast the third ranked defense on the run, so Bell may find things a little harder than usual against New England.

When the two teams met earlier this season, the Patriots successfully limited Bell to under 100 yards, with the running back only able to secure 81 yards on 21 carries. If the New England defense can nullify the threat from Bell in the same way today then they should have a good chance at coming out on top.

The Steelers' fans though will point out that in that previous game they were without Ben Roethlisberger, who was out injured, and with him back in the fold then Pittsburgh fans will be more confident that they can find a route for Bell to do some real damage against the Patriots' defense.

The Patriots meanwhile will be hoping Tom Brady can remain in the excellent form he has been in of late. Historically he has risen to the occasion against the Steelers, and in five straight games against Pittsburgh he has recorded a passer rating of 100 or more. Over those five games he has also managed to record 19 touchdown passes with no interceptions.

Pittsburgh must find a way to get into Brady's face and disrupt him. If they give him too much time then he will surely find ways to pick apart this Steelers' defensive unit.

Roethlisberger has said ahead of today's game: "You are going up to the lion's den, the dragon's lair. They are the dragon. We are trying to slay them. It doesn't matter who it is, but they are the gold standard."

