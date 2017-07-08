New Evidence Shows Amelia Earhart Survived 1937 Plane Crash

REUTERS/Library of Congress Renowned U.S. pilot Amelia Earhart is pictured in this 1928 photograph released on March 20, 2012.

Eight decades since her presumed death, Amelia Earhart is now believed to have survived the plane crash that took place in the Pacific in 1937. The theory surfaced after a photo was recently recovered by retired U.S. Treasury Agent Les Kinney from a former "top secret" file at the U.S. National Archives.

In 1937, Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan set out on a flight in an attempt to travel around the world when their plane crashed somewhere in the central Pacific Ocean on July 2, allegedly due to poor visibility and low fuel levels. Since the incident, Earhart was never found again.

However, a new photo was discovered recently and it seemed to imply that Earhart and Noonan had been picked up by the Japanese military. The photo showed the alleged Earhart and Noonan joining a group of unidentified people somewhere on a dock on Jaluit Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

The picture sparked theories that the female aviator and her navigator might have actually been rescued by Japanese troops and were brought to Japanese-marshalled lands where they were held as captives, thinking that they were threats to national security.

The photo was featured a fews ago on a new History Channel special. In the documentary, experts claimed that the woman in the image is the famed pilot with her navigator Noonan nearby. Although the image was quite blurry, those who specialize in facial recognition claimed that the features of the man standing in the photo match those of Noonan's, and that the short hair and torso of the lady sitting on the dock are Earhart's. They also said that the plane located beyond the bow of the large ship in the photo was Earhart's lost plane.

Earhart was the first solo female pilot to cross the Atlantic and the Pacific. Her death has been a mystery for the last 80 years.