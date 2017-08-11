New Fall 2017 TV Shows: New Premieres You Should Not Miss

The change of seasons will usher in a series of premieres. Although numerous shows are lined up to debut this September and October, here is a list of highly anticipated shows that are worthy of attention.

Facebook/YoungSheldonCBS Promotional banner for CBS’ upcoming comedy series “Young Sheldon,” featuring Iain Armitage as the nine-year-old Sheldon Cooper, best known as the comic book-loving theoretical physicist on “The Big Bang Theory”

The first-ever female-led installment of the "Star Trek" franchise will debut on CBS this fall. "The Walking Dead" alum Sonequa Martin-Green, who will portray first officer Michael Burnham, is the star of the show. Set 10 years prior to the events in the original series, the drama will be about the cold war between the Klingons and the United Federation of Planets.

"Star Trek: Discovery" is bound to hit the small screens on Sept. 24, Sunday, at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Everyone has heard bits and pieces about Sheldon Cooper's childhood from the hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." But this fall, viewers will be able to fill in the gaps through the spin-off "Young Sheldon." The character that Jim Parsons popularized will be portrayed by Iain Armitage. Through the show, fans will learn how this naïve nine-year old came to be the cynical character fans know and love.

"Young Sheldon" airs on Sept. 25, Monday, at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Aspiring rapper Courtney Rose (Brandon Micheal Hall) makes a drastic move to boost his career in the music industry. He runs for mayor, hoping that the campaign will generate enough buzz to make him popular. Without any intention of winning, this musician suddenly finds himself elected. With the help of his friend (Lea Michele) and mother (Yvette Nicole Brown), he will try to make his hometown a little better.

"The Mayor" debuts on Oct. 3, Tuesday, at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

One of America's wealthiest families, the Carrington clan, will find an enemy in their midst. When their patriarch announces his engagement to Cristal (Nathalie Kelley), she will clash with her fiancee's children, especially his daughter, Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies).

"Dynasty" airs on Oct. 11, Wednesday, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.