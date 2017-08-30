New 'Fist of the North Star' Game 'Hokuto ga Gotoku' Confirmed by SEGA [Full Details]

(Photo: SEGA) A screenshot from the new "Fist of the North Star" game.

One of SEGA's many upcoming offerings is a brand-new action adventure "Fist of the North" game titled "Hokuto ga Gotoku."

The title will feature "Fist of the North" protagonist Kenshiro and is set in a place called Eden, which is described as "The City of Miracles."

Eden has an "inexhaustible supply of water and electricity," which comes from the giant dome-shaped Sphere City, which, in turn, is referred to as "a relic of the old world overlooking the city.

The "Fist of the North" game's location also includes an entertainment district, which serve the "unimaginable" rich lives of the people of Eden.

"Hokuto ga Gotoku" will follow the story of the master of the invincible fist, Kenshiro, who has seven scars on his chest that form the shape of the Big Dipper constellation. The description reads:

Due to the hell fire of the final war, every living thing seemed to have been destroyed. However ... humanity was not annihilated. An era has arrived where all civilizations were blown away and none were created. A world where the strong compete for the little food and resources left behind, and where violence dominates.

"Hokuto ga Gotoku" will see Kenshiro wander into Eden, where his beloved fiancee Yuria is said to be living despite rumors that she is already dead.

However, the "Fist of the North" game makes the reunion unlikely as Eden sits inside castle gates and does not let anyone from the outside enter. This is where Kenshiro's greater challenge begins in "Hokuto ga Gotoku."

What will Kenshiro, who wants to enter Eden at any cost, do ...? And what is the fate that awaits Kenshiro beyond his pursuit of Yuria ... ? Pursuing "love" in the setting of a mysterious city, a man named Kenshiro gets caught up in the torrent of fate named destiny. The curtain will rise on another legend of the savior.

The "Fist of the North" game will be released in Japan next year for the PlayStation 4.