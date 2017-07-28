'New Game!!' Anime Spoilers: Funimation Launches Second Half of Season 1 on July 28; Season 2 Now Available for Streaming on Crunchyroll

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese workplace anime series, "New Game!!"

Straight out of high school, Suzukaze Aoba decided to follow her dream and become a game designer for the popular developer, Eagle Jump. Her life as a budding 3D artist and her everyday antics at the workplace are featured in the comedy anime series "New Game!!"

When Suzukaze was a younger, she fell in love with the game "Fairies' Story." As she was growing up, she eventually decided to follow the footsteps of Yagami Ko, a character designer she admired. So, after graduating from high school, she goes to work at the very company that produced her favorite game.

She ends up being assigned o work on the third installment of "Fairies' Story" and meets a handful of people along the way who help her grow and be better at her job.

The game she designed launched with no problem at all. And after a year of working with Eagle Jump, she is now about to become a senior to all of their new employees.

"New Game!!" is based on a Japanese four-panel manga series by Shoutaro Tokunou. It began serialization in "Manga Time Kirara Carat" in 2013 and has been licensed in English by Seven Seas Entertainment.

Doga Kobo adapted the manga into an anime series that aired its 12-episode first season between July and September 2016. The second season is currently airing in Japan and is also being SimulDubbed by Funimation.

The first half of season 1, which is comprised of episodes 1-6, was released on FunimationNow on July 14, while the second half, episodes 7-12, will be launched on July 28.

"New Game!!" airs on Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other scheduling information and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.