'New Game!!' Episode 7 Spoilers: Aoba to Deal with Aftermath of Her Loss?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese workplace anime series, "New Game!!"

Aoba may have lost to Kou, but she remains determined to move forward to new goals as the second season of the Japanese workplace anime series "New Game!!" continues.

The company ended up choosing Kou's illustrations over Aoba, making the former snatch the key visual art job from right under Aoba's nose. But despite all of her hard work, Aoba's skills still have a long way to go to match up to Kou's exceptional artistic abilities.

However, she is well aware that she' getting there, and although she might have shed a few tears over such a heartbreaking loss, this defeat has not broken an inch of her spirit. If there's anything that this experience has taught her, it's that anything that's worth having is also worth working hard for.

Fans of the series are enthused to see Aoba pick herself back up and keep her eyes set on the future. They are one in saying that her character has grown so much from the high school graduate that first entered Eagle Jump in the first season. There is also comfort to be found in knowing that she will continue to grow as her journey towards her ultimate dream continues, while also staying true to her personal beliefs.

On the other hand, Nene has also finally finished her game, which took her six months to put together, and Aoba and Hotaru had fun testing it.

Nene is not the kind of character that appears regularly in the episode, which makes fans appreciate this week's episode more. Will her game's promising fate lead to more screen time for Nene in the anime series' future episodes?

What new challenges will Aoba and her friends face next? Will Aoba be able to show a willingness to assist Kou despite having lost to her? What will become of Nene's newly finished game?

"New Game!!" airs on Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.