'New Game!!' Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers: Did Nene Find a Rival in Tsubame?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese workplace anime series, "New Game!!"

The depth of the bond that Momiji and Tsubame share was featured in this week's episode of the Japanese workplace anime series, "New Game!!"

The two friends moved together in Tokyo when they got accepted at Eagle Jump. And even though they have different interests and have been assigned in different departments, they still manage to see each other in their rented apartment and talk about their day. Another common topic of discussion between them is the kind of meat they will be buying once they get their first paycheck.

Living so far away from home is tough, but the two of them are managing it, thanks to the support they are getting from each other. This is especially true for Momiji who seems to be clueless about everything else aside from the creation of a game.

When Tsubame got too sick to go to work and Momiji was forced to manage on her own, the latter ended up going to the office with unkempt hair and a getup consisting of a skirt and her pajama top. Was Tsubame's worries about Momiji's ability to survive a working day without her unfounded, or is Eagle Jump's newest graphic artist about to have the most difficult day on the job?

On the other hand, Tsubame may have just triggered a rivalry with her coworker, Nene. When they talked about their reasons for getting into programming, Tsubame said that she wanted to work together and create a game with her friend, Momiji. However, Nene only took up programming after she enjoyed interning at Eagle Jump.

Tsubame then told Nene that she might have gotten into the company only because of her connections with Umiko, which, in turn, made Nene even more determined to take programming seriously.

Will the two young programmers eventually end up in a battle to prove their worth?

"New Game!!" season 2 airs on Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.