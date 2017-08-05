'New Game!' Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers: Upcoming Cospa Necktie Design to Feature Aoba Suzukaze; Hifumi Struggles With New Role?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese workplace anime series, "New Game!!"

What better way to show one's love for the Japanese workplace anime series "New Game!" than with an accessory that fits right into the corporate environment? Cospa's anime inspired neckties will soon be featuring the series' hard working heroine, Aoba Suzukaze, in a design that is due out in October.

Cospa's neckties may have the striped motif that's suitable for everyday display, but what sets them apart is what lies underneath. For hidden on the underside of the necktie is an image of the wearer's cute anime heroine of choice. An upcoming addition to this special feature is Aoba from "New Game!" and Izumi Sagiri from "EroManga Sensei."

These two new designs will officially be available in October, but will also be offered for presale at the upcoming Comiket 92, which will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, to Sunday, Aug. 13, at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan.

Meanwhile, the anime series has previously seen Aoba and Ko Yagami be assigned as the main character designers for Eagle Jump's next game prototype currently titled "Peco." The new assignment subsequently brought Aoba's spirits down when she realized how little input she has been able to provide in the modeling of her own character design. It was Hifumi who helped her get back on track.

It was probably these thoughtful gestures for her coworkers that got Hifumi an offer to take over Ko's previous role as character team leader. She has since agreed to take the job, just as the publisher approves the upcoming game's prototype.

However, it seems that the job will very quickly take its toll on Hifumi on the upcoming fifth episode. Will she be able to handle the complications that are about to arise?

"New Game!!" airs on Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.