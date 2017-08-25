'New Game!!' Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers: Did Aoba's Biggest Rival Arrive?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese workplace anime series, "New Game!!"

The first spark of what could well be an intense rivalry may have just begun on the Japanese workplace anime series, "New Game!!"

Eagle Jump's new hires have just arrived, and one of them is a huge fan of Kou's and seems very determined not to lose to Aoba. With such a competitive spirit joining the character design team, could a huge conflict be breaking out soon?

The new graphic designer, Momiji, and the new programmer, Tsubame, are both interns from the Tokyo Game School, but they couldn't have been any more different from each other. Tsubame has a gregarious personality and seems to be comfortable around new people; whereas, Momiji is quiet and shy, and seems to be determined to compete with Aoba at all cost.

Although she did acknowledge that Aoba's designs were good, she also thought they were dumb compared to Kou's artwork. But just what kind of competitor will Momiji turn out to be? Fans think that while she does not seem to be the type of person who will throw hate at Aoba, she might end up unintentionally rubbing the PECO's current main character designer the wrong way.

Moreover, Aoba's friend from high school, Nene, has also just joined Eagle Jump as a part-time programmer and is just as determined to prove her worth after Umiko expressed her confidence in what Nene could do.

The half-French producer, Christina, has also regained the character design team's favor thanks in part to a catnip charm Shizuku gave her and the office cat, Mozuku's shameless reaction to it. The commotion led to Christina having a casual conversation with the team.

With everybody coming together, it seems that work on PECO will commence mostly smoothly with potential bumps along the way. What new challenges and lessons will they be faced with as they work hard to hit each goal?

"New Game!!" airs on Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.