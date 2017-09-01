'New Game!' Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers: Can Aoba and Momiji Survive a Rivalry on Friendly Terms?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese workplace anime series, "New Game!!"

The competition is officially on between Aoba and Momiji on the next episode of the Japanese workplace anime series, "New Game!" Just what kind of competitors will the girls turn out to be?

This week's episode saw Aoba and the newcomer Momiji addressing the previously unspoken rivalry between them. Both are of the same age, are part of the character design team, and are inspired to come work for Eagle Jump by their idol, Kou.

And while Momiji acknowledges that Aoba is indeed good at what she does, this very fact also seems to fire her up more to improve on her own craft and catch up.

It did, however, baffle her when Aoba herself addressed their rivalry with a smile on her face like the girl was determined to enjoy every bit of the competition regardless of who wins or loses; while all Momiji could feel at the sight of Aoba's exceptional drawings was something akin to resentment.

Aoba is apparently the kind of competitor who values the journey more than the outcome. Although it did hurt her that one time she lost to Kou, she has established enough passion for what she does to want to stand up and keep moving forward.

But what kind of competitor will Momiji turn out to be? Is she the type who gets improves faster with an exceptional opponent? Or could she be someone who easily gives up when the going gets too tough to handle?

Momiji has also been having a hard time bonding with her co-workers, but she shows a genuine willingness to make an effort to fit in and interact as much as she could.

On the other hand, since the episodes have been focusing on the design department, fans are hoping for more of the programming department on future episodes. How does Umiko, Nene, and the newcomer Narumi spend their day at the office?

"New Game!!" season 2 airs on Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. JST on AT-X and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources are available on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.