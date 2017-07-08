'New Girl' Season 7 Air Date, Spoilers: Complications of Missing 3 Years to Resonate in Final 8 Episodes

Facebook/NewGirlonFOX The Lofties are coming back for the seventh and final season of the FOX comedy series “New Girl.”

It was an 11th-hour renewal that even the cast themselves did not see coming. But "New Girl" season 7, although limited to a mere eight-episode run, is definitely happening.

Although FOX has yet to announce a definite premiere date for the comedy series' final season, executive producer Elizabeth Meriwether has already teased a few details about the upcoming installment. And since fans only have these tidbits of information to chew on until the Lofties finally return on air, a handful of fan theories have been emerging as of late.

While much of these theories revolve around the alleged wedding of central couple Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and Nick (Jake Johnson), the upcoming season does offer a few more character milestones involving the rest of the Lofties.

One of the biggest revelations Meriwether shared via Deadline, following the renewal announcement, was that a three-year time jump will have brought about some major changes in the Lofties' lives in the seventh season premiere. This was reportedly part of the series creator's last ditch effort to save the show from the brink of cancellation.

The network warmed up to the pitch enough to commission the series for an eight-episode farewell season.

The upcoming installment aimed at wrapping up everybody's storyline will span an entire year. The episodes will also be featuring major milestones for all of the series' main characters. Meriwether has also teased a big event that's been set to happen in the series finale. Fans have since been speculating that this "big event" will finally be Nick and Jess' long overdue wedding.

But three years is such a long time that one can't help but wonder what will have happened to the Lofties in that span of time? Some complications will have been raised. Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Cece (Hannah Simone) will have begun building their family. Additionally Winston (Lamorne Morris) and Aly (Nasim Pedrad) will have already tied the knot themselves.

How will the events of those three years affect what's about to happen in the final season, and will eight episodes really be enough to give everybody's story a satisfactory conclusion?

"New Girl" season 7 is expected to air on FOX sometime during the 2017-18 television season.