'New Girl' Season 7 Air Date, Spoilers: Final Season to Feature Three-Year Time Jump and Several Character Milestones

"New Girl" will be returning for an eight-episode season 7, but only to wrap things up and give the long-running FOX comedy series a proper sendoff.

Facebook/NewGirlonFOXThe Lofties are coming back for a seventh and final season of the FOX comedy series "New Girl."

The official last-minute renewal came only this month, weeks after the series aired its sixth season finale. After talks of the series possibly getting canceled made the rounds of the rumor mills, the seventh season announcement gave fans of the series a reason to take a huge sigh of relief. After all, having eight new episodes is better than getting no new episode at all.

According to Deadline, series creator Liz Meriwether made a last-minute pitch for a final arc for a possible seventh season that will feature a three-year time jump following the events of the sixth season finale. The pitch featured promises for a better future for newly reunited couple Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and Nick (Jake Johnson) and expectant parents Cece (Hannah Simone) and Schmidt (Max Greenfield). It also hinted at Winston (Lamorne Morris) and his father possibly reconciling.

Character milestones will be the running theme of the series' final season, with a major one reportedly happening in the series finale.

The pitch for the upcoming final season has reportedly clicked with everyone, and the actors' deals were consequently renegotiated from a guaranteed 13 to an eight-episode contract. The second season renewal came just in time for FOX's Upfront presentation.

With the impending series' end, Hypable has listed some of the things that fans would like to see before "New Girl" wraps up for good. People are most definitely looking forward to Jess and Nick's long overdue wedding. A focus on Winston life and his eventual happily-ever-after with fiancée Aly (Nasim Pedrad) are also among the things that fans would like to get from the final season, along with a glimpse of Cece and Schmidt's future children.

And, of course, a proper sendoff to the series will not be complete without consequently saying a proper goodbye to the Loft, which has been home to Jess and her friends for eight seasons.

"New Girl" season 8 is expected to air sometime in 2018.