'New Girl' Season 7 Air Date, Spoilers: Will Nick and Jess Get Married in Series Finale?

A Nick–Jess wedding episode may be in the works for the seventh and final season of "New Girl." As for whether it will be grand or something else entirely is yet another story.

YouTube/New GirlA screenshot of Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and Nick (Jake Johnson) from the sixth season finale of the FOX comedy series, "New Girl."

Back in April this year, the sixth season of the long-running comedy series ended with a couple of teases for new potential plotlines, but there is no clear sight of a renewal ahead. A month later, FOX network finally released the official announcement for a seventh season, but that it will only consist of eight episodes.

It will also be the show's final run.

A final season with only eight episodes may not seem much, but it's all the series creator Elizabeth Meriwether needs to bring the Lofties' individual storylines to a close.

When "New Girl" returns for season 7, three years will have passed from the events in the sixth season finale. How many kids will Nick (Jake Johnson) and Cece (Hannah Simone) have by then? Will Winston (Lamorne Morris) manage to maintain a good relationship with his dad in all those years? And, perhaps most importantly, will Nick (Jake Johnson) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel) still be together?

Each main character is said to reach some major milestones over a period of one year. Meriwether has also teased an especially huge event happening in the series finale. Could she be hinting at Nick and Jess' much-awaited wedding?

A fan recently asked Johnson via Twitter if he thought Nick and Jess will get married in the upcoming seventh season, to which the actor gamely replied, "I think so, yes."

And although this may not yet be official, the possibility is enough to send fans into a frenzy.

The series creator, however, might still not be sure just how best to conclude Nick and Jess' love story.

"The Nick and Jess thing is a continuing riddle. Our writers are amazing, and I know we'll figure something out," Meriwether told The Hollywood Reporter.

"New Girl" season 7 will air later this year on FOX.