'New Girl' Season 7 News, Spoilers: Fox Renews Comedy for Final Season; Three-Year Time Jump Planned

Fans of "New Girl" will get to say a proper goodbye to Jess and the gang as Fox has officially renewed the comedy series for a seventh and final season.

For a time, the fate of "New Girl" became murky, even though the show is the network's highest-rated comedy series. The season 6 finale definitely seemed like a series finale, with many storylines being wrapped up. However, as the producers explained earlier this year, the episode was also written in a way that could welcome new plotlines for a potential seventh season.

Now, with season 7 confirmed, "New Girl" has a chance to give fans the closure that they deserve. However, they will have to do it with significantly lesser episodes than usual. The series was previously given a 13-episode order for season 7, but Fox has now reduced that number to eight. This means executive producer Liz Meriwether has some trimming to do.

As Deadline reports, the show's journey to a final season renewal was full of roadblocks and hurdles. First of all, there was really no room in Fox's schedule to accommodate a seventh season. Moreover, most of the show's cast members will be unavailable to work before fall, especially since star Zooey Deschanel just gave birth to her second child. However, Fox made some adjustments and the cast went into negotiations when Meriwether pitched a final season arc that the network just could not refuse.

Season 7 will reportedly see a time jump of three years after the events of the season 6 finale, which saw Jess (Deschanel) and Nick (Jake Johnson) getting back together. Fans can rest assured, though, that they will not be splitting up again. The final season will take place over the course of one year, with all of the main characters achieving important points in their lives. The series finale is also said to feature a huge turning point for them.

Fox has yet to announce a premiere date for the seventh and final season of "New Girl."