'New Girl' Season 7 Spoilers: How Eight-Episode Renewal Happened, What to Expect

FOX's hit comedy series "New Girl" has been renewed by the network for an eight-episode season 7, which will mark the show's final run.

(Photo: FOX)A promotional still from "New Girl."

According to Deadline, a renewal almost did not happen. It was initially up for a 13-episode return, then was in serious danger of being canceled before it was agreed to wrap things up with a shortened season.

FOX was reportedly ready to pull the plug on "New Girl" with lead star Zooey Deschanel on maternity leave and majority of the cast unable to come back until fall.

There was no available slot for "New Girl" season 7 in the midseason schedule anyway and with the way things ended in the previous season, a cancellation made sense.

The show was on the verge of getting the axe until creator Liz Meriwether pitched an idea at the eleventh hour. "New Girl" season 7 will begin three years after the events of season 6.

By this time, Jess (Deschanel) and Nick (Jake Johnson) are back together, Cece (Hannah Simone) and Schmidt (Max Greenfield) are expecting while Winston (Lamorne Morris) reconnects with his dad.

"New Girl" season 7 will reportedly see the characters reach major milestones. The series finale will be a big one as well when it comes to this.

Deadline says that Meriwether's pitch for the final season "got everyone excited" and before long, the Fox higher ups have found a way to squeeze in eight hours for "New Girl" season 7 in its midseason schedule.

Before all this happened, none of the cast and crew knew if the show will be picked up for another season, just that the "New Girl" season 6 was designed to be some sort of a series finale as well.

With only eight episodes, "New Girl" season 7 is expected to be fast-paced as it puts each member of the core group to a certain landmark or high point in their life.