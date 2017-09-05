New Images, Specs of Canceled Microsoft Surface Mini Leaked

(Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton) A display for the Windows 10 operating system is seen in a store window of the Microsoft store at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, New York, U.S.A.

A batch of brand-new images of the ever-elusive Microsoft Surface Mini that will never see the light of day has found their way online.

The images are courtesy of the trusted tech insider Evan Blass. He took to Twitter to share three marketing images showing the canceled tablet that was codenamed Surface Iris. In one, it was showcased with a kickstand.

Microsoft Surface Mini (canceled) pic.twitter.com/y8xyVQYI8D — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 2, 2017

In another tweet, Blass revealed the specifications and features of the Microsoft Surface Mini, revealing it was supposed to come with a 7.5-inch display with 1,440 x 1,080 screen resolution and 240 pixel density.

The Surface-branded tablet was in line to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor with two configurations. The first one comes with 1 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of expandable storage, while the second one doubles all that.

The Microsoft Surface Mini was going to feature a 5 MP camera on the back and a 2.1 MP on the front for selfies. Both would have been capable of 1080p video capture. Other features included two microphones and stereo speakers with Dolby sound. It was also designed to support the Surface Pen with Windows RT as the operating system. While the tablet was often shown in red in leaked images, Blass revealed that black and blue versions were planned as well.

It was back in June when images of the tablet first emerged as well as hints of its existence. The "rarely seen" Microsoft Surface Mini was supposed to be released along with the Surface Pro 3 back in 2014, but the Redmond giant canceled it only weeks before it was scheduled to be unveiled. Microsoft pulled the plug because they did not believe the Surface Mini had enough selling points to be out there in the open and compete. After that, Windows RT was a goner and Windows 10 came to life.