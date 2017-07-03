New Jersey 4th Of July Fireworks Cancelled: NJ State Government Shut Down

The New Jersey state government has shut down Friday night after failing to pass the almost $35 billion budget. The shut down could possibly disrupt the 4th of July celebrations with the closure of the national parks endangering the fireworks display ahead of the holiday weekend.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie has already told his Cabinet to prepare for an imminent shutdown after the failure to pass a budget bill. The unpopular Christie has already put the blame on his political rival Democratic Speaker Vincent Prieto for failing to reach a budget deal.

REUTERS/Mike Segar New Jersey Governor Chris Christie departs after meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 20, 2016.

The governor also claims that Preito threatened to "kick people out" of national parks if a bill was not passed. Christie said that he doesn't want to see Speaker Prieto kick people out of Liberty State Park this weekend adding that the shutdown was purely up to his rival.

More than 150,000 attendees are expected to join the 4th of July celebrations at Liberty State Park in Jersey City. Prior to the shutdown, State officials boasted that the park will host the "largest fireworks display" in the state.

Christie and Prieto are at a stalemate over the move to overhaul Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield, the largest health care insurer in New Jersey. Christie also planned to dedicate lottery revenue to the state's underfunded public workers' pensions.

The Democrat-controlled State Senate approved all of Christie's proposals except for the bill affecting Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield. This prompted the governor to refuse the $34.7 billion budget proposal proposed by Prieto.

Shut down of several parks has already begun with families finding themselves unable to celebrate the 4th of July in a number of state parks. Christie is adamant that only the Senate and assembly can create the budget. The New Jersey also said that public workers should not expect any back pay.