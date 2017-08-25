New Jersey Dad Pleads Guilty to Killing His 3-Year-Old Son

Facebook.com/david.creato Brendan was three years old when he was murdered by his father.

A New Jersey father pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter on Wednesday for killing his own three-year-old son.

David "DJ" Creato Jr., a New Jersey man accused of killing his own son, Brendan Creato, has finally admitted to the crime after spending a year in jail. This news came a few weeks before Creato was scheduled to another trial on Sept. 11, 2017. The admission, coupled with the 23-year-old's guilty plea, will have him avoid a new trial with prosecutors even recommending a 10-year prison sentence for the accused.

Back in 2015, Brendan was found submerged in a river, and on Wednesday, Creato admitted to have "recklessly caused" the death of his son out of his own fear that his teenaged girlfriend would leave him. At the time, Creato is said to have been in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl who found no liking toward the little boy and even convinced the father to give up custody of his son. Creato's now 19-year-old girlfriend was not charged in the crime and has since broken up with him.

"Creato stated under oath that he recklessly caused his son's death under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life by depriving Brendan of oxygen on October 13, 2015," a prosecutor said in a statement.

At the time the murder took place, Creato called the police to inform them that his son has wandered off and had gone missing. However, when his body was found in the river, authorities quickly noticed that both his feet were clean, which only meant that the boy was taken there by somebody else.

Creato was eventually charged with murder and his last murder trial back in May had ended without a decision and a new trial was set on Sept. 11. He will be sentenced on Sept. 29 and will be serving 10 years in jail and is eligible for parole after spending eight years.