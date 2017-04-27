New Jersey Devils NHL Trade and Roster Rumors: Ilya Kovalchuk Wants to Make a Comeback in the NHL

Back in 2013, Ilya Kovalchuk shocked the hockey world by announcing that he's retiring from the National Hockey League (NHL). Days after leaving the New Jersey Devils, the Russian left wing signed with SKA Saint Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) and he has been with the club since then. However, Kovalchuk might be ready to make a comeback.

(Photo: Reuters/Grigory Dukor)Russian hockey player Ilya Kovalchuk skates during a team training session at the Hartwall Arena in Helsinki, May 2, 2013.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman has reported that Kovalchuk wants to return to the NHL next season, and he also said the Russian has already informed the Devils of his intent.

Kovalchuk can sign with the Devils right away without any problems since he is on the team's voluntary retirement list (VRL). But if he prefers to play elsewhere, or if the team doesn't want him back, things may get a little complicated.

Since Kovalchuk retired mid-contract, his playing rights remain with the Devils. If he wants to sign with another team, all 30 clubs in the league will have to approve it first. This option seems unlikely since the Devils can simply veto it. Furthermore, it should be noted that his rights cannot be traded to another team since he is on the VRL, so that's not an option either. Well, they can always work out a sign-and-trade deal.

In any case, the Devils could really use someone like Kovalchuk on their roster and general manager Ray Shero said they were going to keep an eye on him.

"If and when he ever wants to come back, certainly we'd have to check with the league, see what our rights are, see what his rights are. It's a situation that doesn't happen every day. I wasn't here, but I appreciated watching him as a player for a long time, but we'll wait and see what happens when the season's over. If we hear something, we hear something," Shero said earlier this month, according to NJ Advance Media.