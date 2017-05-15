New Jersey Teacher Gets His Job Back in Major Victory After Losing His Job Over Giving Bible to Student

Vindication has arrived for a teacher from New Jersey who was fired for giving a student a copy of the Bible.

(PHOTO: FIRST LIBERTY) Walter Tutka has found vindication four years after being fired from his job as substitute teacher at the Phillipsburg School District in New Jersey.

Four years after he was unceremoniously kicked out of the Phillipsburg School District, Walter Tutka is back in classroom following a settlement between him and the school district, according to conservative commentator Todd Starnes in an article on his website.

Tutka incurred the ire of the school district in 2012 after a student reportedly asked him for a copy of the Bible, and he complied. Tutka is a member of Gideon's International, a Christian service organization that give Bibles to people who need them.

The unnamed student was reportedly prompted to make such a request when on one occasion he found himself last in line before leaving the classroom. Tutka then declared, alluding to that student, "So the last will be first, and the first will be last," referencing Matthew 20:16, TheBlaze reported at that time.

The student became curious about the quote and reportedly asked Tutka about its source. The teacher then showed him the verse in the Bible he was carrying. The student asked if he could have a copy of the Bible, and Tutka obliged him.

This came to the attention of the school district, which deemed the act a violation of two school policies. By giving the Bible to his student, the school district charged that Tutka had violated the ban on school staff handing out religious literature, and the requirement that they be neutral when it comes to religious issues.

Tutka was subsequently suspended in October 2012 and his employment terminated on Jan. 13, 2013.

The teacher contested the decision and sought the assistance of the conservative legal firm First Liberty.

Two years after attorneys from First Liberty filed a complaint with the federal government, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) agreed with Tutka's contention that he was discriminated against based on his religion.

The federal agency then gave First Liberty the go-signal to file a lawsuit against the school district.

Not wanting to enter into litigation, the school district acceded to the request for Tutka's reinstatement as substitute teacher.

"We are really pleased we accomplished the mission we set out to achieve — restoring Walt Tutka as a substitute teacher in Philipsburg," Hiram Sasser, an attorney with First Liberty, told Starnes.

"We always knew Walt complied with all school district policies and federal laws, the EEOC agreed, and now Walt is returning to his service to the community in Philipsburg," Sasser added.