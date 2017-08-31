New Leak Reveals Possible ZTE V7 Lite Successor

(Photo: ZTE) The ZTE V7 Lite.

A new ZTE smartphone believed to be the successor of the ZTE V7 Lite has received the thumbs up from the Chinese certification board TENAA.

The device comes with the model number V0721, which sounds like a follow-up to the ZTE Blade V7 Lite, which had the model number V0720.

Some of the key specs and features of the mystery device were revealed during its TENAA visit, which suggested that the next-generation ZTE V7 Lite will get some serious upgrades over last year's version.

The handset apparently comes with a 5.2-inch full high-definition (HD) display, which is bigger and has higher resolution than the ZTE Blade V7 Lite's 5-inch 720p screen.

The yet-to-be-announced smartphone also is equipped with a 1.3 GHz processor that boasts double the amount of cores the 2016 version used. This is accompanied with 3 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of storage, which is up from last year's 2 GB and 16 GB combo.

There are no upgrades in the camera side of things though, at least on paper. The ZTE V7 Lite successor keeps the same 13 MP rear-facing camera while the selfie snapper is at 5 MP, lowered from the 8 MP sensor.

It has a fingerprint sensor on the back as an additional feature and unfortunately, will still run Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box like its predecessor instead of a newer version.

A slightly bigger 2,540-mAh battery will keep the lights on the next-gen ZTE V7 Lite. The handset will apparently be available in silver gray and gold color variants.

There is no word yet with regard to the release date of the ZTE V7 Lite. Last year's version came out back in February so in a yearly release scheme, it is already way overdue so it could be that the device is coming sooner rather than later.