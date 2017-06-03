New MacBooks and iPads Leaked via Regulatory Filings; To Be Announced Next Week?

Several documents pertaining to new MacBooks and iPads were filed with a Russian regulatory board, and it further ignited rumors that these products will be announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference next week.

REUTERS/Beck DiefenbachApple CEO Tim Cook speaks under a graphic of the new MacBook Pro during an Apple media event in Cupertino, California, U.S. October 27, 2016.

French website Consomac was able to obtain a copy of a document filed with the Eurasian Economic Commission — an agency that gives marketing authorizations in Russia — that pertained to at least five new devices running MacOS 10.12 and four others with iOS 10.

While a consumer product name was not directly mentioned on the said documents, the model numbers gave people clear hints that the papers were indeed for MacBooks and iPads.

The five products with MacOS 10.12 have the model numbers A1289, A1347, A1418, A1419, and A1481. Reports speculated that some of these products could be the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pro refreshes powered by Intel Kaby Lake chips. An updated 12-inch MacBook is also expected while there is a lingering chance of seeing an all-new MacBook Air.

On the other hand, the document reportedly mentioned a wireless input device or a keyboard with model number A1843, which is possibly an updated release of the smart keyboard for iPad Pros.

Meanwhile, the four iOS 10-running devices have model numbers A1670, A1671, A1701, and A1709. Since it is very unlikely for Apple to release a new iPhone, these possibly pertain to new iPad Pro products, especially since the obtained papers clearly referred to "tablet PC" models.

The announcement of new MacBooks and iPad Pros have already been spilled by sources close to the project and are eyed to make their first appearances during the WWDC 2017 event next week.

The filings were made last May 30. Unfortunately, the market release date were not specified anywhere in the leaked paper.

With most of the major laptop and tablet makers announcing new and improved products almost every week in the past few months, WWDC 2017 is just the right time for the Cupertino, California, technology firm to send a message to the fans of their products that they also have something up their sleeves.