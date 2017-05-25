'New Micro Machines World Series' Trailer: Gameplay Trailer Teases Vehicles, Customization Options, New Items, Tracks

Codemasters has launched the first gameplay trailer of its upcoming racing video game, "Micro Machines World Series."

Codemasters "New Micro Machines World Series" feaetures 12 different vehicles

As revealed in the trailer, players will be able to utilize 12 different vehicles in Codemasters' latest racing title. A few of the vehicles are a tank, an ambulance, and a fire truck.

"For the first time in a Micro Machines game, every car has its own entirely distinct personality... and arsenal!" Chief game designer Gavin Cooper shares in a statement. "Each gives players a different way to play and enjoy the game, meaning fans of the series will have plenty to sink their teeth into."

Apart from the diverse selection, a number of customization options will be made available to gamers.

"You can master one vehicle collecting all the 25+ customisations, but then have a whole host of variety choosing and mastering all the other vehicles in the game," Cooper adds.

These hot wheels will be cruising new and familiar tracks. Art director Stuart Campbell shares that the latest additions complement the "Micro Machines" classics. One of the latest tracks is the workshop. And a few of the classics that are making a comeback are the games room and the classroom.

The teaser of "Micro Machines World Series" also shows the items that racers will be playing with. This time, gamers can use the Hasbro NERF blasters, NERF power-ups, and more, all of which can be utilized in Hasbro branded locations. The Ouija board and the Hungy Hungry Hippos battle are a few of those sites.

As per usual, Brian Blessed OBE will serve as the commentator during this fast-and-furious-like racing battle.

"Micro Machines World Series" will make its debut on Friday, June 23, on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One consoles.

More updates should arrive in the following weeks.