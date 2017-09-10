New Microsoft Surface Products Set for Unveiling Next Month?

(Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson) A Microsoft Surface Book i7 laptop rests on a tabletop at an event in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S.A., October 26, 2016.

Microsoft is reportedly expanding its Surface line next month at their Future Decoded event in London that will be held Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.

According to The Verge, at least one Surface device is expected to be unveiled there although the site believes that not one but three products will be launched at the event.

One is the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) version of the Microsoft Surface Pro that was teased back in May. The other two are said to be a new version of the Microsoft Surface Book and the Surface Hub.

Since Microsoft typically releases Surface devices on the month of October, it is believed that the event set next month will end with new releases in the company's popular product line.

The Microsoft Surface Book line was last updated back in May although it was more of an upgraded iteration than a full-on successor. The Redmond giant is expected to finally show to the world the long-awaited Microsoft Surface Book 2.

Apart from their very own products, Microsoft will also reportedly come out with new ARM-powered Windows laptops from several manufacturers.

In a statement by a Microsoft spokesperson to the publication:

We are on track to see Windows 10 on Snapdragon devices become available this year. Microsoft and Qualcomm continue to work closely with our OEM partners ASUS, HP and Lenovo in bringing Always Connected devices featuring always-on LTE connectivity and great battery life to market.

Unfortunately, the Future Decoded event will not be the venue for the mysterious Microsoft Surface Phone to finally turn up. The handset, which is deemed to usher the comeback of the company to the mobile scene, has been in the rumor mills for quite a while.

However, Microsoft is apparently taking long in developing the design of the handset, with reports suggesting that the device will not see the light of day until next year.

For now, fans of the laptop side of the company would love to know that Microsoft has some surprises in store for the Surface lovers next month.