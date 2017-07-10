New Nintendo 2DS XL Features, Specs: How Does It Compare to the 3DS XL?

Nintendo A promo illustration of the new Nintendo 2DS XL, as featured in the handheld console's product page in Nintendo's official website.

Nintendo has just put out new versions of their 2DS XL and 3DS XL handheld consoles, and the new designs added some new features while cutting out a few unnecessary ones.

The new 2DS XL takes on the clamshell design of the 3DS, making the new handheld even more compact than before. The new release from Nintendo has cut down on the 3D capabilities of its predecessor, making it a device purely designed for handheld gaming, according to GameSpot.

While both sporting the same clamshell design, the new 2DS XL is a bit more compact that the 3DS XL, and its screens are better protected in its closed position.

At $150, the new 2DS XL does not have the face-tracking 3D features of the new 3DS XL, according to this comparison table from Nintendo. It's also cheaper compared to the new 3DS XL at about $200, but it can run even the games that were previously exclusive to the Nintendo 3DS.

The new 2DS XL has also added a C stick and ZL/ZR buttons to its layout, making it compatible with 3DS inputs. The new device also improves on the 2DS with its built-in Near Field Communication (NFC) reader.

Fans will also be happy to find out that the new 2DS XL has an AC Adapter included, unlike the new 3DS XL, which has omitted the accessory for some reason.

While the new 2DS XL can take 3D photos, 3D videos and 3D stop-motion animation, it can only play this back as 2D in the Upper Graphics Display. Aside from the 3D display features, both the new 2DS XL and 3DS XL have the same 400 by 240-pixel display.

Both units also feature Stereo speakers, unlike the 2DS which only comes with Mono speakers. The two new releases also have the Power Saving Mode introduced by Nintendo for this year's handheld consoles.

The new 2DS XL comes to retailers on July 28, and it is currently available for pre-orders.