New Nintendo 2DS XL Specs, Review: Handheld Console Ditches Tablet Design for a More Portable Clamshell Look

Nintendo A promo illustration of the New Nintendo 2DS XL, as featured in the handheld console's product page in Nintendo's official website.

While the Nintendo Switch straddles the line between handheld and home console, the New Nintendo 2DS XL stands as the newest pure mobile gaming device from the company. How does it compare to the earlier iterations of the Nintendo DS series?

Overall impressions of the New Nintendo 2DS XL has been positive, even as reviewers have pointed out that the new device is a trimmed-down version of the New Nintendo 3DS XL, packaged with a price drop.

The New Nintendo 2DS XL will be available on Friday, July 28, for about $150. This handheld could be one of the best value Nintendo has put out, boasting all of the game library and most of the features of the 3DS while cutting out the 3D features, according to CNET.

While owners of the New Nintendo 3DS XL will have little reason to get this new handheld, those looking to play the 3DS' excellent library of games will find great value in the New Nintendo 2DS XL.

The new device cuts out the 3D effects that have been called "gimmicky," and packs it into the clamshell form factor deemed far better than the 2DS' tablet design.

The design of the New 2DS XL improves on the body of the New 3DS XL as well. The device closes into a snug-fitting shell, compared to the 3DS' wallet-like design with the gap in the middle. Otherwise, screen dimensions and button placement remain the same as the 3DS.

Other improvements that Nintendo has done to the case swap out the glossy finish of the 3DS for matte, textured plastic for better grip. Also, its top panel now has slimmer bezels.

The New 2DS XL is designed to play the entire range of the 3DS XL library, and thus, new ZL and ZR buttons have been added between the L and R shoulder buttons, as described by Tech Radar.

A common gripe from online reviews has something to do with the new stylus, which has been shortened by about half an inch compared to the New 3DS XL. Those with larger hands could find themselves having trouble holding on to the new stylus, which can be remedied by getting a third-party pen.