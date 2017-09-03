New on Netflix in September 2017: What Shows Are Coming and Going This Month?

September is here, and so is a fresh list of shows and movies coming to Netflix for the new month. As new exciting shows come in, some will have to make room. Which shows are coming and going for the streaming service?

Instagram/BoJackHorseman Dark comedy series "BoJack Horseman" is back for its fourth season on Netflix this month of September.

The new month will see brand new seasons of several Netflix originals, first among them the acclaimed drama series "Narcos," as well as the animated series "BoJack Horseman" for fans of dark humor. Comedy is well-represented for this month with several comedy specials anchored by Shaquille O'Neal, Jerry Seinfeld, Marc Maron and Jeff Dunham, as listed off by Digital Trends

Time also reminds viewers, especially the younger ones out there, to enjoy Disney movies on the streaming service before they wave goodbye in 2019. Disney classics "Hercules" and "Mulan" is coming to Netflix this September, as well as the hit live-action adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast" starring Emma Watson as Belle.

Even fans of video games have a slot just for them as "Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light" starts this month as it follows father and son as they play the massively multiplayer online game together, unknowingly.

Film buffs are in for a treat this month as a few award-winning entries make their return, with notables like "Gangs of New York" and "Pulp Fiction" heading the list. "Graduation," a story about ethical compromise, is highly recommended by Vulture as well, along with iconic gangster feature "City of God" and romance drama "Carol."

All iterations of "Jaws" make an appearance as well, along with a retread of an educational classic in the first season of "The Magic School Bus Rides Again."

Meanwhile, "CSI" fans will do well to catch the first ten seasons of "CSI: Miami" before they leave Netflix. "Jackass: The Movie" and "The Emperor's New Groove" are also on their way out from the streaming service.

Viewers have the rest of this year before Disney stops sending films like "Beauty and the Beast," as shown below, over to Netflix. Interested viewers should catch them before they move over to Disney's new paid service.