New Orleans Pelicans, Detroit Pistons Discuss Reggie Jackson Trade

(Photo: Reuters/Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports) Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) tries to swipe the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0).

Looks like the New Orleans Pelicans want to join the arms race in the Western Conference as well.

Basketball Insiders' Michael Scotto has reported that the Pelicans and the Detroit Pistons have discussed a trade involving point guard Reggie Jackson. In the potential trade, the Pistons will send Jackson to the Pelicans for E'Twaun Moore and Alexis Ajinça. Scotto added that Quincy Pondexter may be included in the deal as well.

Moore and Pondexter (if healthy) are serviceable role players while Ajinça is a center who has difficulty finding minutes on the court because of his immobility. In short, this trade doesn't make much sense for the Pistons unless they really want to get rid of Jackson. PistonPowered's Duncan Smith agrees with the assessment.

"The only reason this trade could make any sense is if Reggie Jackson's knee is shot," Smith said.

Of the three Pelican players named in the trade rumor, Moore has the best chance to flourish if he joins the Pistons. The combo guard played well with the Pelicans last season and he can be a solid contributor off the bench.

Pondexter has had an injury-plagued career and he hasn't played a game since the 2014–2015 season. Ajinça may find a role as Andre Drummond's backup, but is he any better than Boban Marjanović?

The bottom line is the Pistons can probably get a better deal elsewhere.

Jackson's struggles with knee tendinitis last season are well-documented, but he is still a quality starting point guard if he's healthy. If the Pistons want to unload him, the Pelicans would be glad to have him.

On the Pelicans side of things, Jackson will give the team a ball handler to play alongside Jrue Holiday. Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry has played Holiday at the shooting guard spot during the latter part of last season and he plans to continue this experiment next season.