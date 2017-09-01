New Orleans Pelicans NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Pelicans Looking to Add Small Forward After Losing Solomon Hill to Injury

(Photo: Reuters/Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports) Houston Rockets forward Josh Smith (5) reacts after making a basket during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers in game seven of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center, May 17, 2015.

The New Orleans Pelicans had to scramble to find a replacement for starting small forward Solomon Hill after he suffered a hamstring tear in his left leg, but it appears that it didn't take long for them to come up with a list of potential candidates.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, free agent forwards Josh Smith, Chase Budinger and Martell Webster have worked out with the Pelicans recently, and they are also trying to re-sign Dante Cunningham.

Well, that's an interesting list of players who haven't played in the National Basketball Association (NBA) last season. But Hill is expected to miss the next six to eight months and the Pelicans desperately need someone to fill his spot in the rotation.

Smith, Budinger and Webster are about the same size as Hill, but basketball fans will probably agree that they aren't the best choices available.

Smith had been a productive player in the past, but he was absolutely terrible as a small forward during his prime when the Atlanta Hawks played him there occasionally. The Detroit Pistons also tried to play him exclusively at the position a few years ago, but the experiment failed badly and they ended up releasing him. He's better off playing at power forward or even center at this stage in his career.

At least Budinger and Webster can play on the perimeter. However, they weren't exactly productive role players either during their previous stints in the league.

"Smith played in China last season, and Budinger (one) and Webster (two) are also at least a full year removed from their last NBA season. None of these options are encouraging — but Smith is the most comical," Dan Feldman said in his report for NBC Sports.

"Now 31 and in the modern NBA, the 6-foot-9 Smith is probably more center than power forward. His clunky jumper and lagging speed/agility definitely leave him ill-suited to play small forward," he added.

Oft-injured three-and-D wing Quincy Pondexter would have been an option (if healthy) as well, but the Pelicans decided to trade him to the Chicago Bulls for salary relief.