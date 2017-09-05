New Orleans Pelicans NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Eyeing Iman Shumpert

(Photo: Reuters/Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports) Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert (4) reaches for a loose ball against the Boston Celtics during the first half at TD Garden, Dec. 15, 2015.

With Solomon Hill expected to miss most of the season due to a proximal hamstring tear in his left leg, the New Orleans Pelicans have a huge hole to fill at the starting small forward position.

Combo guards E'Twaun Moore and Jordan Crawford are viable options, but instead of selecting Hill's replacement from the bench, the team appears to be targeting an important role player for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to Basketball Insiders' Cody Taylor, the Pelicans are interested in acquiring athletic wing defender Iman Shumpert.

"A source told Basketball Insiders last week that the Pelicans were among the teams interested in Cleveland Cavaliers forward Iman Shumpert. Since acquiring Jae Crowder from the Boston Celtics in the Kyrie Irving trade, many speculated that Shumpert could be expendable," Taylor said in his report.

"It remains to be seen exactly what the Cavaliers might be looking for in a potential Shumpert trade, but he could be a welcomed addition to a Pelicans team that is very limited on the wing now," he added.

Shumpert has been on the trading block since the start of the free agency period. However, the Cavaliers haven't had any luck in their attempts to move him. According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the team tried to trade him to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets earlier this summer, but they were unable to complete both deals.

In any case, Shumpert would be a great addition for the Pelicans. He may be inconsistent on the offensive end, but he's willing to guard anyone and his on-ball defense is top notch.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are still trying to re-sign Dante Cunningham and he should see a lot of minutes at small forward if he agrees to rejoin the team. Josh Smith, Chase Budinger and Martell Webster has also worked out for the team recently, but Shumpert seems like a better option for the Pelicans.