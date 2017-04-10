New Orleans Pelicans Wants to Re-Sign Jrue Holiday This Summer

Jrue Holiday is going to be one of the most sought-after free agents when his contract runs out at the end of the season, but his top suitor is probably going to be the team he is playing for right now.

(Photo: Reuters/Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) is defended by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30), Dec. 13, 2016.

In an interview with The New Orleans Advocate, New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said re-signing Holiday is going to be one of their top priorities this offseason and he hopes to see the guard suit up for them again next season.

"I'm sure Dell will spend time with him, but I don't really have to say that. I mean, good God, he's very much a part of what we need and what we'll try to do. That goes without saying. I don't think that even has to be discussed on my part," Gentry said during the interview.

Holiday remains a key to his team's success even though his role has been diminished with the arrival of DeMarcus Cousins. With two ball-dominant All-Star big men around in Anthony Davis and Cousins, Holiday hasn't been getting as many touches as he's used to getting.

He has been also playing off the ball more often lately with Tim Frazier as the primary ball handler, but he seems to be doing well in his new role with the team.

"I think it's been cool. I love playing with Tim. He pushes the pace, so he pushes me. Obviously, when he comes in, he brings that energy, and just by him starting we have that from the jump," Holiday said, according to The New Orleans Advocate.

Of course, Holiday will have to play shooting guard again nest season if he decides to re-sign with the Pelicans because Gentry seems to like the idea of pairing him with another ball-handler.

Is Holiday fine with this? Pelicans fans will find out this summer.