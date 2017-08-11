New Orleans Pelicans NBA Trade and Roster Rumors: Trade Rumors Linking Anthony Davis to Celtics Untrue

(Photo: Reuters/Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports) New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) leaves the floor after an injury in the second half of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Jan. 16, 2017.

Weeks ago, The Vertical's Chris Mannix said the Boston Celtics were going to try to make a run for Anthony Davis if his partnership with DeMarcus Cousins doesn't work out next season. The Celtics do have the necessary assets to put together a package for the All-Star big man, but the New Orleans Pelicans may not be willing to part ways with their franchise player even if they struggle.

In an interview with The Times-Picayune, Davis admitted that it was hard to ignore all the trade rumors linking him to the Celtics, so he spoke with Pelicans general manager Dell Demps and his agent, Thaddeus Foucher, to find out if the rumors were true. Well, Davis has nothing to worry about because the team isn't interested in moving him.

"I understand it's a business, but if I don't hear anything from Dell or my agent, I don't pay attention to it," Davis said during the interview.

"Once I first heard (the rumors), then I heard it again, then I heard it again, I just wanted to make sure. I found out it wasn't (true), and that was the beginning of the summer, so I haven't paid attention to it since," he added.

Davis also joked that a kid at the basketball camp he hosted in New Orleans actually asked him if he was going to get traded to the Celtics.

In any case, the likelihood of him getting traded is actually quite slim even if the Pelicans struggle next season. Sure, Davis' injury history is a cause for concern, but he's a generational talent and he's arguably the most skilled big man in the league even before he added a three-point shot to his arsenal.

Davis can do everything on the both ends of the court. So why would the Pelicans trade someone like that?