New Orleans Saints Are Exploring Trade Options for Travaris Cadet

The New Orleans Saints probably didn't think they were going to sign Adrian Peterson and draft Alvin Kamara when they gave Travaris Cadet a one-year, $855,000 contract back in March. Now the backfield is a little crowded and Cadet appears to be the odd man out.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/David Reber)Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the home stadium for New Orleans Saints.

According to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, the Saints were considering trading Cadet before training camp begins. Wilson also noted that the New York Jets were interested in him during free agency.

Perhaps Cadet is better off moving elsewhere because he won't be getting much playing time as it is with the Saints.

"It'd make sense, as Cadet could likely find himself as the odd man out in the Saints backfield with the team's big trio of Mark Ingram, Adrian Peterson, and rookie Alvin Kamara likely set up as the featured attack. Second-year back Daniel Lasco would likely be the early favorite as their fourth option, and could have the edge because of his special teams coverage," John J. Hendrix said in his report for the Canal Street Chronicles.

"A mid-round pick would likely be the best return for the Saints if something happens," he added.

The Saints usually used Cadet as a receiver last season and he had 40 receptions and four touchdowns in 15 regular season games.

Cadet should be an intriguing player in the trade market because of his team-friendly contract. Teams that are looking for a running back will probably give him a long look because of that. Releasing him is also an option if the Saints fail to find a trade partner for him.

Cadet went undrafted in 2012, but the Saints took a chance on him and sign him that year. He played for the team from 2012 to 2014. He had brief stints with the New England Patriots and the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 before he ended up with the Saints again in December 2015.