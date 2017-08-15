New Orleans Saints NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Team Puts Delvin Breaux on Trading Block

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/David Reber) The Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the home venue for the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans native Delvin Breaux may have to pack his bags and say goodbye to the state of Louisiana soon because he may be on the move this summer.

The New Orleans Advocate's Nick Underhill has reported that the Saints are open to trading Breaux because they are growing frustrated with his inability to stay healthy since he joined the team. He added that some teams around the league have already expressed interest in acquiring the cornerback.

It looks like the Saints are looking to part ways with the injury-prone players on their roster. The team has already released safety Jairus Byrd early this summer because of his injury history, and they are reportedly planning to waive linebacker Dannell Ellerbe once he passes his physical. Will Breaux be the next to go?

Well, this may not make much sense on paper since the Saints are supposed to be upgrading their defense this summer. But the cornerback was never fully healthy last season, and he's on the sidelines again this offseason.

The Saints do have a young group of cornerback in rookie Marshon Lattimore, P.J. Williams, Ken Crawley, De'Vante Harris, Sterling Moore and Arthur Maulet, so maybe moving Breaux may not be such a bad idea right now.

Meanwhile, Saints head coach Sean Payton has refused to either confirm or deny the rumors surrounding Breaux.

"Listen, we would never comment if we were (actively shopping Breaux) to begin with. And it rarely works that way. It's very normal throughout training camp for teams to discuss different players and possible trades. We've seen a couple already that I think are unique really; I think the three-team trade (with the Rams, Bills and Eagles) the other day was interesting. But I wouldn't comment on that. That would be club business," Payton said after practice on Monday, via ESPN.