New Orleans Saints NFL Trade Rumors: Mark Ingram for Jason Kelce Trade in the Works?

Right now, New Orleans Saints center Max Unger's status is unclear.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall)Jason Kelce with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013.

There were reports saying he would be sidelined for an extended period of time after suffering a foot injury, but ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio has reported that he might return in the preseason. Nevertheless, the Saints may have to look for someone who can replace him at the position if he's not ready to play.

Senio Kelemete, Jack Allen and Cameron Tom are options, and former New York Jets center Nick Mangold is still a free agent as well. However, a lot of observers believe the logical thing to do here is to trade Mark Ingram to the Philadelphia Eagles for Jason Kelce.

The Saints need a center and the Eagles happen to have three of them in Kelce, Steven Wisniewski and Isaac Seumalo. The Eagles also need to bolster their backfield and Ingram is clearly an upgrade over the running backs on their roster.

This actually makes a lot of sense on paper. In fact, Kyle Scott of Crossing Broad said a source told him the Saints and Eagles have already talked about a possible deal involving Ingram and Kelce.

Sure, the Saints have an abundant supply of running backs right now after they signed Adrian Peterson and drafted Alvin Kamara. But Peterson was supposed to be Ingram's backup and Kamara still needs time to develop. Is moving Ingram the right thing to do right now for the Saints? Ty Anania of Who Dat Dish doesn't think so and he makes a good point.

"The rumor is coming out of the Eagles camp. Normally that's standard procedure: a fanbase decides they'd like to have a player, and blogs start writing about how they might acquire them. The problem here, which necessitated this article, is that the rumors took on a larger authority. Articles began sprouting up that the Saints and the Eagles were in the midst of trade talks. But don't believe the hype," Anania said in his report.